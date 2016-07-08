Why Does the World Suck So Much Now

Gone are the simple days of the 70’s, 80’s and even 90’s. The internet and social media has officially killed the minds of the youth. No one seems to think for themselves anymore, they rely on what other people think to tell them what to think. Do you see how dangerous that is? Everyone on the internet doesn’t have your best interest at heart. Everyone isn’t sane enough to manipulate the minds of millions. This manipulation has been going on for years with the mass media but at least we knew where the lies were coming from. Today the information we are getting can be coming from the most dumb and ignorant person in the world. The youth don’t know that their sub conscious is being altered to make conscious decisions for them. Again the world we live in today is very saddening.